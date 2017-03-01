Miller Camera Support, LLC, Showcases arrowFX at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 1, 2017 — Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will start shipping its new range of arrowFX Fluid Heads at NAB 2017 (Booth C7920). The series, including the arrowFX 3, arrowFX 5 and arrowFX 7, is an extension of Miller’s new arrowX line of fluid heads, providing the latest solution for high-definition live television productions where augmented reality effects are inserted into the picture.

The arrowFX Fluid Heads feature robust, high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head. The arrowFX can precisely monitor and communicate, in real time, the exact position of the fluid head with zero latency.

The arrowFX also features an Augmented Reality Interface (ARI) box, which interfaces between the arrowFXfluid heads and well-known real-time graphics engines such as Vizrt, Orad and others. This provides accurate real-time pan, tilt, zoom and focus data, as well as lens geometry information to create life-like precision augmented productions.

“In today’s world, we must evolve our product offerings to satisfy the latest production trends, including adapting to augmented reality effects in real time,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “The arrowFXrange allows our customers to achieve higher quality, more realistic and attractive digital effects.”

The arrowFX line features a pan resolution of 1,589,246 counts per 360 degrees and a tilt resolution of 491,520 counts per 180 degrees. It also features Miller’s patented CB PLUS™, a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB Plus makes the new arrowFX Series the ideal choice for any broadcast where frequent and fast rigging is required.

The arrowFX 3 is designed for lighter cameras and boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. The arrowFX 5 is ideal for larger rigs with longer lens where more drapg is required. It has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. The arrowFX 7 is best suited for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications, and has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions.

Each arrowFX model comes with a 120mm sliding travel plate to help quickly rebalance changing camera payloads. In addition, it is designed with illuminated controls that allow users to work no matter what lighting or environmental conditions they are in.

