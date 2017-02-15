DNF Enables On-Time "Radio for Television" Breaks

Northridge, Calif: Live call-in radio makes for good television too - it’s become a popular staple of cable sports and news/talk programming. But there’s a catch, of course: Callers curse. Profanity systems mask it, but add a variable delay that throws-off the timing of every commercial break. Enter DNF Controls- the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - with an elegantly simple solution using the company’s workhorse GTP-32 Control Processor.

Several familiar, “too big to name” cable channels are using the cost-effective DNF box to keep track of those time-outs and initiate on-time spot playback. Per Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls, “While those ‘lively exchanges of opinion’ keep audiences engaged and growing, words inevitably pop-out that can’t go to air; profanity filters work by delaying a preset duration, just enough to ‘bleep’ the offending language. Our GTP then triggers automation via GPO or Ethernet to start playing the next-up spot break; not too early, not too late.” DNF’s Universal Switch Panel (USP-3) is often paired as the user interface, adding controls to change delay duration or to choose different “per show” configurations. “Combined, the GTP and USP are powerful and easily set-up without the need for a computer programmer-all the ‘hooks’ are accessible via a menu-driven Browser interface,” added Fogel.

DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor is flexible and highly configurable. It can manage and monitor equipment in the same room, on another floor, in another building, across town, or across the globe, and delivers reliability in any infrastructure environment, from simple to mission critical. The processor simplifies, scales, integrates and applies conditional operator control and monitoring over a wide range of broadcast and production equipment with protocol options including GPI/O, Serial, Ethernet, TCP/IP, UDP, SNMP, HTTP, and SCTE.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit www.DNFControls.com

