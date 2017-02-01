Harmonic and Mirantis Bring Cloud-Native Media Processing to OpenStack

SAN JOSE and SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Feb. 1, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and Mirantis, a pure-play open cloud company, today announced a new partnership that is providing media content and service providers with access to the industry's first media processing solution for live and VOD production on OpenStack. Mirantis and Harmonic have ensured interoperability of Harmonic's VOS(TM) Cloud media processing solution and Mirantis' cloud platform, allowing customers to manage the entire media production and delivery workflow for broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) applications on standard IT hardware in a scalable cloud environment. The joint solution has successfully been deployed by a leading North American service provider, and is in numerous trials with other service providers worldwide.

"Harmonic and Mirantis share a common belief: that video content production and delivery should be simple, agile and efficient," said Boris Renski, CMO and co-founder of Mirantis. "Our work with Harmonic expands the scope of media processing in the cloud. Service providers can use the joint solution to launch new broadcast and OTT services with amazing video quality and a short time to market."

Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is a cloud-native infrastructure software based on open standards such as OpenStack, Kubernetes and Docker. It leverages architectural principles developed by Google to make it simple and cost effective to manage. Mirantis delivers MCP to enterprise customers though a build-operate-transfer model, minimizing the lock-in and ballooning costs that are typical of traditional cloud delivery approaches. MCP is currently in use by a limited number of beta customers and will become generally available by the end of Q1 2017.

The comprehensive VOS Cloud software solution, embedded with a unified code structure combining the expertise of Harmonic and recently acquired Thomson Video Networks, makes configuration, deployment and orchestration of powerful media processing and delivery workflows easy via an automated video and cloud formation technology using standard OpenStack deployment templates. Featuring capabilities such as live video encoding with time-shift TV services, as well as VOD and cloud DVR, VOS Cloud software enables service providers to generate instant revenue, without the traditional CAPEX involved with building, maintaining and operating a new headend or data center. Pay-as-you-go pricing allows service providers to realize ROI in the shortest time possible.

"Unleashing the power of VOS Cloud software on the Mirantis Cloud Platform will stimulate monumental change in the industry, allowing video content and service providers to compete on a level that was never possible before, in terms of speed and flexibility," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "We chose Mirantis as an ecosystem partner because they're a major player in the OpenStack market and provide a robust set of OpenStack control-plane services that can be used with best-in-class infrastructure."

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps top enterprises build and manage private cloud infrastructure using OpenStack and related open source technologies. The company is the top contributor of open source code to the OpenStack project and follows a build-operate-transfer model to deliver its OpenStack distribution and cloud management services, empowering customers to take advantage of open source innovation with no vendor lock-in. To date Mirantis has helped over 200 enterprises build and operate some of the largest OpenStack clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as AT&T, Comcast, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, eBay, Wells Fargo Bank and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's VOS(TM) Cloud software product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding our VOS Cloud product may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the product may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as: a shortened time-to-market launch of new broadcast and OTT service; enabling the generation of instant revenue stream without the traditional CAPEX requirements; and other cost savings and operational benefits expected by customers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

