Axispoint Acquires T2 Computing To Provide End-To-End Solutions For The Media And Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, JANUARY 31, 2017 — Axispoint, a leading software-development and consulting firm announces the acquisition of T2 Computing, Inc., a well-established computing, storage, networking and support provider. The combined company has strong expertise in media, entertainment and sports and offers solutions in other core verticals including finance and insurance, healthcare and technology. In addition, the acquisition is designed to address the media and entertainment industry’s pivotal need for a strong, end-to-end partner in the content creation, management and monetization processes. The combined deep expertise of Axispoint and T2 Computing immediately positions the company to provide comprehensive solutions designed to meet the largest and smallest IT and content challenges.

With a 20-plus year history of creating software solutions ranging from websites and mobile applications to full enterprise-level business systems for global media and business customers, Axispoint’s acquisition of T2 Computing allows the combined companies to offer a single vendor solution for complete project and process management. This eliminates the need for multiple vendors and the challenges associated with coordination and management.

“In large part, the industry has been forced to piece together total solutions from multiple providers,” says Jerry Gepner, CEO of T2 Computing, Inc. “For the media and entertainment industry, we think our value proposition is really powerful – eliminating the pain point of a piecemeal approach and substituting it with a solution that supports project inception to completion.”

With combined revenues in the $75 million - $100 million range, the new company can offer customers efficiency of scale in application development and engineering services, software design, creation, rollout and full lifecycle management along with hardware products and support services.

“As media firms in broadcast, film and music need help managing digital assets, customizing software and building workflows, they're increasingly turning to IT companies with the expertise in both infrastructure and applications,” says Dan DiSano, CEO and president of Axispoint. “With the combined offerings of Axispoint and T2 Computing, we now have the ability to increase our service line in this client space and create the customized, seamless solutions that these companies need.”

For more information about Axispoint and T2 Computing, visit:www.axispoint.com and http://www.t2computing.com/

About Axispoint, Inc.

Axispoint’s team of passionate consultants and developers create technology solutions for leading businesses and their customers around the globe. As the “Heavy Lifters of Innovation,” we leverage human ingenuity, develop strategies, and build applications that empower our clients to evolve, grow, and shape the world according to their own vision. Our technology consulting and custom application development services enable companies to be agile, competitive, and innovative. Established in 1994 and headquartered in New York City, our talent pool is diverse and global, with technologists and developers across the US, Europe, and South America. We have been delivering award-winning solutions to our clients for over 20 years.

About T2 Computing, Inc.

T2 Computing is a New York-based creative technology VAR that specializes in workflow, storage and infrastructure solutions for all aspects of the media and content creation industry. T2 Computing brings extensive product knowledge and world-class engineering to the media and entertainment industry, allowing it to be a comprehensive solution provider. T2 Computing’s experience allows it to offer excellent system design and product sales, coupled with factory authorized Apple repair and custom configured Apple products and post-production systems for rental and temporary peak demand needs.