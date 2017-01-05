Apantac Wins Product Innovation Award for Mi-16 Multiviewer

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions has been awarded a 2016 Product Innovation Award (PIA) for its cost-effective and innovative Mi-16 3G/HD/SD-SDI Video Multiviewer series.

“We brought our Mi-16 series of multiviewers to market by using our TAHOMA platform with the advancement of Apantac T# technology and tailoring it to more budget-sensitive applications, yet still keeping it fully featured,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. Our commitment to our customers and addressing their requirements is validated by this award, and we are honored to receive this Product Innovation Award from NewBay Media.”

Now in its 4th year, the PIA awards determine and honor innovation and excellence in manufacturing of products that serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

The real innovation behind the Mi-16 range of multiviewers is that they are packed full of features typically only found in a $15,000 multiviewer system, yet are priced between $2,250 and $4,500. There is no other multiviewer series offered on the market today so fully featured for such a low price point. The Mi-16 family of multiviewers are an ideal choice for facilities that need to bridge the gap between the upcoming IP formats such as ST2022 or TR03 and still require a full-featured multiviewer solution, yet are on a very limited budget.

The Mi-16 family of Multiviewers can be used instead of monitor walls for a numerous signal monitoring applications in broadcast TV studios, cable TV networks, satellite systems, mobile broadcast vans, CCTV security video systems, digital signage system, technology and command & control.

Three models in the Mi-16 series include:



Mi-16 – 16x1 Multiviewer:

16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with passive loop-outs and HDMI and SDI output



Mi-16+ (plus) – Single or Dual Output Multiviewer (16x1 OR 8+8)

16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs passive loop-outs and dual outputs (each independent output supports display of eight inputs)

Mi-16# (sharp) – Dual Output Multiviewer (16x2)

16 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with dual outputs. Each input can be resized and duplicated up to 16 times and can be assigned to both outputs. Each independent output can display up to 16 windows.

More information at: http://www.apantac.com/product-info.php?id=417