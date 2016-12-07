AFCCE and IEEE BTS Announce Spring 2017 Scholarship Recipients

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Dec. 7, 2016 — The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE) and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) announced the award of 10 scholarships to students interested in telecommunications. Scholarship amounts ranged from $750 to $10,000. The spring 2017 scholarship recipients were:

Shane Cyr, University of Maine

Martin Doczkat, The George Washington University

Dhantha Gunarathna, Drexel University

Mohammad Islam, University of Missouri

Elaine Khuu, Virginia Tech

Abdullah Njie, Georgia Tech

Prosanta Paul, Old Dominion University

William Shifflett, Oklahoma State University

Tyler Turcotte, University of Massachusetts

Rafida Zaman, University of Missouri

Martin Doczkat and William Shifflett were the first two recipients of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society/AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship, a new program that awards scholarships of up to $10,000 to promising undergraduate or graduate students studying at accredited U.S. universities who are planning to pursue a career in broadcast engineering. Shane Cyr was the recipient of the E. Noel Luddy Scholarship, sponsored by Dielectric Communications (Raymond, Maine).

"The Broadcast Technology Society is thrilled that the inaugural Jules Cohen scholarships are being awarded to two such deserving students. We look forward to honoring the memory and work of Jules Cohen by helping develop the students that will lead the evolution of broadcasting into the future," said Bill Hayes, president, IEEE BTS.

"AFCCE is committed to helping develop engineering talent in radio frequency technologies, including antennas, propagation, transmission, and spectrum management. These scholarships represent our largest-ever award to promising students who we hope will help shape the future of telecommunications," said Bob Weller, president of AFCCE.

AFCCE has awarded scholarships for over 30 years to both undergraduate and graduate students based on qualifications, financial need, and number of qualified applicants. Applicants must be enrolled in an engineering or related technical curriculum at an accredited U.S. university and demonstrate a good academic record, and undergraduates must have junior or senior standing.

Evaluated by an AFCCE scholarship committee including IEEE BTS members, Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship applicants are ranked based on their explicit interest in broadcast engineering as expressed in a personal statement, their academic record, financial need, and relevant extracurricular activities. Applicants for other AFCCE scholarships have slightly different requirements. Applications for the fall 2017 semester will be accepted beginning March 1, 2017, until April 30, 2017.

More information about the AFCCE Scholarships (including the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship) is available at https://afcce.org/scholarships. Additional information about the IEEE BTS is available at http://bts.ieee.org/awards.

About Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE)

AFCCE was founded in 1948 as a professional association of communications engineers practicing before the FCC. The purpose of the Association is to aid and promote the proper federal administration and regulation of those engineering and technical phases of communications, which are regulated by the FCC. In its primary function, the AFCCE monitors the technical policy of the FCC to ensure that the agency's regulations coincide as closely as possible with sound engineering principles. Connect with AFCCE on Twitter @AFCCE, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey. Connect with IEEE BTS on Twitter @IEEEBTSociety, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

