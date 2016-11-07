RUSHWORKS Expands Global Presence by Signing Agreement with Cache Media

Flower Mound, Texas and Newbury, UK -- RUSHWORKS, the well-established Texas-based software development company specializing in low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, has expanded its global presence by signing a distribution agreement with Cache Media, an established supplier of broadcast and AV equipment headquartered in Newbury, UK. The two established organizations will work together to bring RUSHWORKS multi-award-winningPTX Universal PanTilt head to a region that has been anxiously awaiting its arrival since its debut at NAB 2016. Cache Media will market, sell and service the PTX to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

“The PTX Universal Pan/Tilt head received an incredible reception from visitors as well as multiple awards at NAB when it was introduced,” said Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. “Since then, we’ve received inquiries each and every week from international sources. It was obvious that the time was perfect to further enhance our presence, and we are delighted to announce that Cache Media, a company with an impeccable reputation for expertise and service, will be our distributor in the UK and Ireland.”

PTX, recipient of both NewBay Media’s NAB 2016 Best of Show Award, presented by Digital Video magazine, and BroadcastBeat’s first place in Originality, is an industry first designed to expand the universe of integrated robotic lighting and video control. Compatible with standalone cameras and camcorders by AJA, ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, GoPro, JVC, Marshall, Panasonic, RED, Sony, or any other that supports LANC control, PTX provides control of pan and tilt, zoom, focus, iris, and record start/stop, if the commands fall within the cameras’ capabilities.

But the addition of full DMX control is what defines the singular point-of-difference with this versatile solution. For the first time lighting directors and scene designers can include video cameras in their DMX universes, using DMX consoles to block shots using one or more cameras in their scene definitions. The PTX has a unique fixture profile that can be loaded into the most popular lighting consoles and software for integrated lighting and video show design.

Cache Media MD Stuart Cameron said: “We are delighted to be working with RUSHWORKS. The fit between the two companies is perfect synergy. As TV operations converge, having DMX control allows the lighting designer to plan scenes with both lighting and video presets - this enhances creativity and reduces costs. It is also particularly relevant for our clients in the event, rental and staging industries. So we are very excited at the prospect of providing a unique product for these markets.”

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information:

http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

845.512.8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv

About Cache Media

Cache Media is a supplier of monitors, servers, encoders, mini cameras and fibre optics. It is a distributor for Marshall, 360, DVEO, Bon, Hardata and others in the UK and Europe. Since being established in 2001 Cache Media has supplied to broadcasters and installations, both directly and via systems integrators and resellers. For further information visit http://www.cache-media.com