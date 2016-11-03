DigitalGlue to Demonstrate Best-of-Breed Production and Signal Distribution Solutions at 2016 NAB NY Show

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA. –DigitalGlue, a leading equipment, integration, and software development provider for the production and distribution of digital video, is bringing a range of best-of-breed solutions from its technology partners to the 2016 NAB Show® New York show (formerly CCW/SATCON) being held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York from November 9th – 10th. Visitors will have the ability to evaluate advanced production and signal distribution platforms from some of the industry’s most prominent manufacturers, including Harmonic, , VideoFlow, and TAG V.S., all in booth 1206.

Featured products from Harmonic will include the Electra X™ advanced media processor, the industry’s first fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD, and UHD content. DigitalGlue will also highlight the VideoFlow DVP Protector and Sentinel, which facilitates the delivery of live, error-free, high quality video over standard Internet connections.

In addition, the Company will showcase the TAG V.S. MCM-9000 IP based software-only solution combined with a state of the art IP Multiviewer for all transmission layers from the encoded video quality down to the TS packet level. The MCM-9000 creates an HD video mosaic output of the monitored services with rich data and overlaid alerts, viewable from anywhere, including mobile devices. With over 200 preset errors and events, full ETR 290 & ATSC, SNMP traps and syslog, the MCM-9000 optimizes email alerts with detailed event information and various notification types displayed on multiple mosaic layouts.

“We are proud to bring a complement of solutions targeting critical operational issues ranging from live file playout to flexible routing, monitoring, video distribution, and video correction to NAB NY, a growing show that not only attracts New York broadcasters, but visitors from all corners of the globe,” commented Sean Busby, President of DigitalGlue. “DigitalGlue’s outstanding position in the industry was earned from our track record of giving customers exactly what they need, when they need it; and we look forward to bringing top-notch solutions and expertise to New York. We are also excited to be sharing very special pricing of Harmonic ATSC products with attendees at the show.”

DigitalGlue, recipient of Harmonic’s Highest Sales Achievement Award for North America Broadcast & Satellite five out of the last six years, leverages Harmonic solutions to design, build and deliver systems that distribute programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT quickly and efficiently. NAB NY is the first industry event for the company to promote its special-pricing initiative that allows broadcasters to upgrade to Harmonic’s market leading high quality ATSC encoder solutions without breaking their budgets.

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About VideoFlow

VideoFlow is a leading provider of products that enable a secure, uninterrupted and reliable live video broadcast over any IP network. By boosting the reliability of IP networks through patent-pending technology and a rich built-in feature set, VideoFlow’s Digital Video Protection (DVP) product line has made service continuity an affordable reality. These products allow customers to accelerate ROI through lower operational costs and new revenue streams. Visit www.video-flow.com for more details.





About TAG V.S.

TAG V.S. specializes in Innovative IP Monitoring & High Quality Multiviewer Solutions. Its unique approach of software only provides state of the art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with a high quality Multiviewer available on standard and mobile devices displays.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

DigitalGlue Contact: Lita Honkpo

Marketing Coordinator

+1-949-388-9078 x 114

Email: lita.honkpo@digitalglue.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv