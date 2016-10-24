GatesAir Maxiva™ ULXT Liquid-Cooled DTV Transmitters Reduce Costs, Enhance Performance for Louisiana-Based Duopoly

CINCINNATI, October 24, 2016 — KTBS-TV3 and KPXJ-CW21—a duopoly owned by KTBS, LLC in Shreveport, LA—recently upgraded to Maxiva™ ULXT liquid-cooled UHF DTV transmitters from GatesAir, the global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for TV and radio broadcasters. These solid-state UHF DTV transmitters are built-upon GatesAir’s PowerSmart® Plus architecture, its next-generation green transmission technology to significantly lower energy consumption and power bills.

“We chose the Maxiva ULXT transmitter for its ultra-high energy efficiency, reliability and ease of operation, as well as its low total cost of ownership. In terms of energy consumption, we anticipate long-term cost savings from these new solid-state transmitters,” said Dale Cassidy, Chief Engineer for KTBS and KPXJ. “We felt confident buying our transmitters from GatesAir because we were well-aware of their reputation in the industry. We also like the fact that their transmitters are manufactured here in the United States, especially since it makes accessing service, support and training much easier.”

KTBS-TV began searching for a new DTV transmitter when its 15-year-old legacy tube transmitter from another supplier began to fail, and replacement parts became hard to find. The hope was to find and install a new transmitter before the quality of the on-air product began to suffer. As Cassidy learned more about the high efficiency and attractive ROI of GatesAir transmitters, he saw an immediate value in replacing a second legacy tube transmitter at sister-station KPXJ.

“The numbers looked so favorable that we decided to replace both units at the same time,” said Cassidy. “Since installing the transmitters in June, we’ve been monitoring their signal-to-noise and error vector measurement [EVM] values, and these levels have been exceptional. The performance of the GatesAir Maxiva M2X™ exciters for the transmitters has also been excellent, and we plan to eventually upgrade to the newer Maxiva XTE exciters. We’re well-positioned for any changes related to the spectrum repack and ATSC 3.0, including the ability to add many new channels.”

KTBS-TV, which broadcasts on UHF DTV channel 28 (Virtual PSIP channel 3), chose the Maxiva ULXT-80 to broadcast a multiplex of full power DTV signals at 52.2 Kw, including: ABC-HD (720/60p) on 3.1, The Local Weather (480i) on 3.2, and KTBS 24-Hour News (480i) on 3.3. KPXJ-TV, which broadcasts on UHF DTV channel 21, chose the Maxiva ULXT-60 to broadcast a multiplex of DTV signals at 34.6 Kw, including The CW on 21.1, MeTV on 21.2, Movies! on 21.3, and Antenna TV on 21.4.

In addition to providing the headroom they need for high-quality, multichannel DTV over the air, the new solid-state ULXT transmitters offer many safety, maintenance and operational advantages over their legacy tube transmitters.

“We are no longer subjected to the high-voltage cabinets inherent with tube technology. We can now open any door on these new transmitters without having to worry about it being the last door we ever open,” Cassidy said. “Rather than waiting for the tubes to warm up, our start-up time is now essentially seconds. We can also use regular automobile antifreeze as opposed to expensive glycol. Something as simple as being able to mount our heat exchanges in the vertical plane, as opposed to horizontal, makes the units much easier to clean. And with the web interface feature, we’re no longer dependent upon a third-party to provide telemetry back to our master control.”

Technical Services Group, Inc. (TSG) a recognized Broadcast systems integrator, provided KTBS/KPXJ with a full turnkey solution, including planning, best practices, detailed design, floor plans and installation in a way that maximized their reliability and efficiency within a very limited space. The overall design includes dual redundancy by leveraging legacy assets; and a new digital microwave system with an IP backbone to increase bandwidth between the studio and transmitter site.

