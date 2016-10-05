Monroe Electronics to Demo Advanced Emergency Alert Origination During Oct. 6 FEMA Webinar on IPAWS' Newest Capabilities

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 5, 2016 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, will participate as an IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) Alert Origination Service Provider (AOSP) in the Oct. 6 webinar hosted by the IPAWS Program Management Office. The webinar will provide updates on the capabilities of FEMA's IPAWS and feature live technology demonstrations by Monroe Electronics.

The webinar will begin with an overview of updates from FEMA on the IPAWS-OPEN authentication platform, followed by a technology demonstration of the DASEOC integrated CAP/EAS origination platform. John Rue, EAS product manager at Monroe Electronics, will join Ed Czarnecki, Monroe Electronics' senior director for strategy and global government affairs, to demonstrate the latest version of the company's integrated Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)/ Emergency Alert System (EAS) origination platform -- Version 3.0 -- as adopted by nine state emergency management agencies and many counties across the U.S. The webcast demo will showcase the latest features of the DASEOC alert origination platform, with a particular focus on interoperability with FEMA's IPAWS.

The Monroe Electronics DASEOC emergency communications platform is used by numerous states and counties to provide interoperable alert messaging capability into IPAWS and EAS. This technical demonstration during the FEMA IPAWS webinar will illustrate how the DASEOC emergency communications platform can:

* Cost-effectively interoperate with both the EAS and FEMA's IPAWS.

* Serve as a next-generation alerting solution that provides a single interface for broadcast EAS and mobile phone alerts to Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) -- and accommodates proposed changes to the WEA system.

* Provide enhanced features such as multilingual alert origination.

* Monitor incoming CAP alerts locally, regionally, or even nationwide while also monitoring broadcast EAS alerts in the local area.

* Notify staff of alerts via email notifications.

The FEMA IPAWS webinar begins at noon EDT on Oct. 6 and does not require prior registration. Attendees can access the webinar via the Webex interface, which may be launched at https://femaipawslab.webex.com/femaipawslab/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea2cc8be38bc4b16a0946860d48a1fb21, or dial into 1-650-479-3207 and enter the access code: 665100168. Captioning is accessible at http://www.fedrcc.us//Enter.aspx?EventID=3055535&CustomerID=321 with event number 3055535.

