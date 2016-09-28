Triveni Digital CSO to Lead Tutorial Session and Present on ATSC 3.0 at IEEE BTS Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 27, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group, will chair a tutorial session and present on "The Practical Side of ATSC 3.0" at the 2016 IEEE BTS Symposium at the Hartford Marriott Downtown in Hartford, Connecticut. On Oct. 12 at 4:45 p.m., Chernock will give a status update on ATSC 3.0, elaborating on the implementation steps required for successful transition to the world's first broadcast television system that uses IP encapsulation for both streaming television and file delivery. The session will be followed by a Q&A with the audience.

"Most broadcasters have heard about the exciting features and capabilities offered by ATSC 3.0, but they're unsure of some of the practical aspects," said Chernock. "During this tutorial session, myself and the other experts within the industry will provide a clear picture of the details surrounding ATSC 3.0, enabling broadcasters to best take advantage of the new system."

The other presenters and topics in this tutorial session are: Dave Siegler, senior vice president of technical operations for Cox Media Group, on "Why ATSC 3.0?"; Mark Earnshaw, senior systems architect at Coherent Logix, on "Detailed Overview of ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer"; and Skip Pizzi, senior director, new media technologies, NAB, on "Content Creation for ATSC 3.0."

The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. This year's event offers attendees an informative three-day program with tutorials, followed by technical sessions presented by broadcast engineering experts from around the world. Additional information about the symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

