Wazee Digital Builds Content Portal for Viewers of the Acclaimed 'Charlie Rose' Program

DENVER -- Sept. 26, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced the launch of a new viewer-facing content portal for the "Charlie Rose" television series, an interview show distributed nationally by PBS since 1993. The new site coincides with the show's 25th anniversary and is driven by Wazee Digital Core, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built specifically for the cloud.

"Wazee Digital's ability to handle high-volume, multifaceted content libraries in a cloud storage environment is an ideal solution for managing the 'Charlie Rose' archive," said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. "The production team can focus on producing high-quality content, while we take care of the assets -- so 'Charlie Rose' audiences can easily search and explore the archive."

Core enables the show's staff to fully curate the 25 years' worth of interviews that journalist and anchor Charlie Rose has conducted with some of the world's top entertainers, athletes, politicians, business leaders, and thought leaders. The service manages large-scale digital ingest, metadata and segmenting workflows, and third-party closed-captioning services. The data archive sits on Amazon Simple Storage Solution (Amazon S3) and Amazon Glacier, while Core provides dynamic archive management and global access to the Charlie Rose brand and video library.

"I'm thrilled by the response to the site," Rose said. "So many have written to reflect their pleasure in being able to navigate nearly 25 years of remarkable conversations with the most interesting people in the world. We take great pride in the fact that many say they're discovering so many interesting aspects of our archive."

Public users can browse the entire archive -- including full episodes and individual segments -- and search for specific guests, dates, and topics at www.charlierose.com. The site was designed and built by AREA 17 using Wazee Digital's API to expose content and metadata. The site is an indication of both increasing demand from consumers for instant video-streaming and increasing demand from media companies for organized title management as they shift to digital.

Working With Industry Partners

Wazee Digital worked with the following industry partners to build the service for "Charlie Rose":

* Amazon Web Services: Wazee Digital partnered with Amazon Web Services, which provided cloud-based storage for the archive via Amazon S3 and Amazon Glacier. Amazon S3 gives developers and IT teams secure, durable, highly scalable cloud storage, while Glacier provides a secure, durable, and extremely low-cost cloud storage service for data archiving and long-term backup.

* Caption Colorado: Wazee Digital selected Caption Colorado as the closed-captioning provider for its quick captioning services and its ability to handle such a large volume of content.

* Digital Media Services: Wazee Digital chose Digital Media Services as the encoding partner for its experience in archival digitization.

The hourlong "Charlie Rose" program runs Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern time on PBS.

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rightsholders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rightsholders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wazee/Wazee-Digital_Charlie-Rose-Screen-Shot.png

Photo Caption: The new 'Charlie Rose' site is driven by Wazee Digital Core.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Content Portal for 'Charlie Rose' Program Built by @Wazee_Digital - https://goo.gl/FOdF3i

Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital