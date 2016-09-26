Deadline Extended – Final Day to Register Online for AES L.A. Convention is Tuesday, September 27 for Advance Registration Pricing and Free Exhibits-Plus Badge

— Final day for online registration is here – Act now to save time and money on your AES LA Convention experience —





New York, NY, September 26, 2016 —The Audio Engineering Society has extended online advance registration and pricing for next week’s 141st AES Convention in Los Angeles to Tuesday, September 27 at 11:59 PM Eastern. This is your final chance to take advantage of Advance Registration pricing on your premium All Access badge or to register for a FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (apply promo code AES141NOW at checkout). With this year’s new timetable of exhibits starting on day one of the convention, we strongly encourage attendees to save valuable time during the first day influx of registrants by registering online now. The AES Los Angeles Convention will take place Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



Exhibits-Plus registration benefits include:

Exhibition floor access where over 250 brands are on display

Project Studio Expo sessions

Live Sound Expo sessions

Special Events programing including insightful dialog and presentations

All Access registration adds over 200 technical program sessions covering the full gamut of the audio industry.

Register now for the full convention experience with an All Access registration.

For the FREE Exhibits-Plus badge option (apply promo code AES141NOW at checkout).

