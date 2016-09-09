Harmonic Delivers Ground-Breaking Compression Improvements for OTT With EyeQ

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 8, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced EyeQ(TM), a real-time video compression optimization solution that delivers a superior viewing experience on internet-connected devices while reducing OTT bitrates by approximately 50 percent. An optional enhancement for the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), EyeQ directly improves the bottom line for video content and service providers through reduced network delivery and storage costs, an increased ability to reach more consumers over congested mobile networks, and by enabling a more consistent viewing experience with enhanced video quality and less buffering.

"OTT services for both the first screen and mobile devices are becoming increasingly important. Viewers now expect a first-screen quality of experience on every device, with increased video resolution and no buffering, despite network conditions. To make matters even more challenging, accelerating consumption rates are driving up storage and delivery costs," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "Harmonic understands compression better than any other video infrastructure provider and we are excited to unleash the power of EyeQ to ensure happier viewers. And when viewers spend more time in front of the screen, there's more opportunity for content monetization. By lowering CDN and storage costs by half, EyeQ has the potential to help deliver significant CAPEX and OPEX savings, and increased profitability, for operators."

The product of a multi-year research effort and several filed patents, EyeQ delivers bandwidth savings using existing AVC-based codecs with no requirement to upgrade existing client devices. Artificial intelligence embedded in the solution leverages the mechanics of the human visual system to continuously assess video quality in real time and focus bits where and when they matter most for the viewer. Unnecessary bits can be eliminated, allowing content providers to consistently meet video quality targets at the lowest possible bandwidth. EyeQ's video compression optimization delivers consistent, superior video quality with overall bandwidth usage significantly reduced versus constant bitrate encoding schemes.

Harmonic will demonstrate EyeQ at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13, at stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

