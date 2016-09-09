AJA Ki Pro Ultra Update Adds Support for Avid DNxHD

New Free v2.0 Firmware Announced for Ki Pro Ultra 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD File-Based Recorder and Player

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference, Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016) — AJA Video Systems today announced Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 firmware adding support for Avid DNxHD to the portable file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD record and playback device. Users can now record and playback Avid DNxHD files, dramatically expanding video and audio production workflows.

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 software now supports:

Avid DNxHD codecs

DNxHD 220x

DNxHD 145

DNxHD 36 (only supported for 1080p formats)

Video frame rates

1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97

1080i 25, 29.97, 30

1080PsF 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97

720p 50, 59.94, 60

The addition of Avid DNxHD .mov support ensures compatibility between files recorded by AJA’s Ki Pro Rack, Ki Pro Mini and now Ki Pro Ultra products for Avid workflows. MXF OP-1A wrapper versions of these codecs will be added in an upcoming firmware update.

“Ki Pro Ultra has been hugely popular, and with the v2.0 update we’re further extending support and flexibility across a range of operating systems, NLEs and effects packages,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We are pleased to enable broader Avid workflow support in this free software update to Ki Pro Ultra.”

About Ki Pro Ultra

Ki Pro Ultra is AJA’s next generation file-based 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD video recorder and player with a built-in LCD monitor. The portable device is capable of capturing edit-ready Apple ProRes files in a range of video formats and frame rates up to 4K 60p. Ki Pro Ultra offers flexible input and output connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDMI and even Fiber for powerful and efficient large-raster and high frame rate workflows. Designed to be both portable with a built-in handle, or rack mountable with half-rack wide 2RU dimensions, Ki Pro Ultra suits a wide range of production and post environments.

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 firmware will be available soon as a free software download. Ki Pro Ultra is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $3995. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra, visit:https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

