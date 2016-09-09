Blackmagic Design Announces New Low Price for HyperDeck Studio 12G

Blackmagic Design reduces the price of HyperDeck Studio 12G to only $1,495.

IBC 2016, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 9, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new low price for the popular HyperDeck Studio 12G of only $1,495. HyperDeck Studio 12G is the world’s most advanced solid state disk broadcast deck, featuring VTR style controls with 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connections for recording all formats up to high frame rate Ultra HD over a single cable.

HyperDeck Studio 12G will be demonstrated at IBC on the Blackmagic Design booth in Hall 7, Stand 7 H.20.

Since Blackmagic Design introduced 12G-SDI, customers have been adopting it as the new standard for Ultra HD. Multi rate 12G-SDI is compatible with all existing SD, HD and Ultra HD formats and equipment, up to high frame rate 2160p60, all over a single SDI cable. Customers have been replacing older quad link equipment with new 12G-SDI equipment and, as adoption has increased, manufacturing and component costs for products featuring 12G-SDI have dropped. This benefit, combined with recent manufacturing enhancements at Blackmagic Design, has made it possible to now reduce the price of HyperDeck Studio 12G to only $1,495.

HyperDeck Studio 12G gives customers an advanced technology replacement for broadcast decks that were limited to HD only. Customers get the same functionality and control of a traditional broadcast deck but with the advantage of recording directly to 10-bit 4:2:2 uncompressed files for SD and HD, or to broadcast quality Apple ProRes and DNxHD files for SD, HD and Ultra HD.

HyperDeck Studio 12G is the only deck that’s future proof and ready for every kind of production. Customers can use HyperDeck Studio 12G with all of their existing SD and HD equipment today, with the confidence of knowing that it will automatically switch to high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 when they need it.

The clarity, sharpness, detail and smooth motion of high frame rate Ultra HD makes it perfect for live sports programming. HyperDeck Studio 12G can be used with the latest broadcast switchers, such as the ATEM Broadcast Studio 12G, to record the master program output. Multiple HyperDecks can even be used to record clean feeds from the switcher, or even ISO recordings from every camera so you have full frame rate 2160p60 video available for instant replays or later post production.

HyperDeck Studio 12G features the latest multi rate 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connections, making it compatible with virtually all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats, including high frame rate 2160p60.

There are two SSD slots allowing for continuous recording of full 10-bit 4:2:2 quality video onto standard 2.5” solid state disks. When one disk is full recording automatically continues onto the next disk. HyperDeck Studio 12G creates files that are ready for post production and SSD cards can be mounted directly on a Mac or PC computer. That means editors and colorists can instantly use the files off the disk without having to convert or transcode them. Files are compatible with all popular post production applications such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, Media Composer and more.

HyperDeck Studio 12G has a compact, single rack unit design that easily fits into any equipment rack, flyaway kit or outside broadcast vehicle. The machined metal design makes it rugged and durable enough to use in even the harshest production environments. The VTR style controls on the front panel are designed to make HyperDeck Studio 12G easy and familiar to use. There are illuminated play, record, rewind, and fast forward buttons, along with a standard jog/shuttle wheel on the front panel. HyperDeck Studio 12G can also be controlled remotely using standard RS-422 deck control or via SDI start/stop triggers.

“The rate at which customers are adopting 12G-SDI as the new standard for Ultra HD is incredible,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “The growing popularity of 12G-SDI combined with a huge investment work in our manufacturing operations has made it possible for us to reduce the price by $1000 to only $1,495. This is exciting because now customers have an even more affordable way to perform professional recordings using state of the art solid state disk technology that’s compatible with every SD, HD and Ultra HD format available!”

HyperDeck Studio 12G Key Features

•Record and playback of HD and Ultra HD up to 60 fps or 2160p60.

•Capture and playback with SSDs in uncompressed 10-bit, DNxHD and ProRes quality.

•Supports QuickTime format to uncompressed, DNxHD and ProRes files and MXF files for DNxHD.

•Dual slots for continuous recording, when one disk is full it continues to record to the next disk.

•12G-SDI inputs and outputs, automatically switch between all SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats.

•HDMI 2.0 input and outputs with support for Ultra HD 4K.

•USB connection for software updates to add new features and video formats.

•RS-422 deck control interface for external control.

•Ethernet for transport control and setting changes.

•1 rack unit size with universal 110/240V built in power supply.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Studio 12G is available now for US$1,495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the HyperDeck Studio 12G, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.