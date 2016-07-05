Welcome to the New Adorama Drone Experience

New York, NY – July 5, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced the roll out of its new Adorama Drone Experience (http://www.adorama.com/g/drones-adorama). A digital hub for all things drone – including jaw-dropping aerial content, the latest on flight rules and regulations, tips and techniques from experts, gear guides and more – the Adorama Drone Experience is designed to equip photographers and videographers with the technical information and creative inspiration they need to take their drone shots to the next level.

“Drone photography and videography is a rapidly evolving trend that isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon,” states Lev Peker, chief marketing officer, Adorama. “However, unlike other aspects of digital imaging, there are far more complications, rules and know-how to safely and successfully use drone gear. For four decades, Adorama has been a leading authority in the field of digital imaging. We are deeply rooted in the community with extensive partnerships with both artists and manufacturers, and are well suited to offer guidance on laws, technology use and gear options, as well as give a glimpse into some of the outstanding drone projects from superstar shooters like Dirk Dallas and Nils Granholm.”

The Adorama Drone Experience offers a one-of-a-kind custom digital experience through its immersive environment designed to make visitors feel as if they are seeing the world through the eyes of the drone. In addition to the stunning footage, the hub also offers practical information such as drone gear buying guides for all levels, product reviews, unboxing videos and tutorials to help photographers and videographers successfully navigate each stage of evaluating, purchasing and using drones.

Drone Experts Share New Perspectives, Information and Views

Laced with humor, Adorama Drone Experience contributor Nils Granholm shares valuable experience and advice for photographers and videographers jumping into the drone game. Working with remotely piloted vehicles since 1986, Nils’ diverse aerial imaging work includes Hollywood productions, commercial entities like Volkswagen and the US Department of Homeland Security. Drone enthusiasts can get a taste of what to expect from Nils on AdoramaTV and the Adorama Learning Center by reading his latest article on new drone purchases (http://www.adorama.com/alc/i-bought-a-drone-now-what) and video on drones, “FAA and You,” athttp://www.adorama.com/alc/episode/drones-the-faa-and-you.

Designer, educator and photographer Dirk Dallas, who has taken the aerial photography and cinematography world by storm, will also be among the A-list contributors to the Adorama Drone Experience. “After making images for 10 years at eye level, I needed a new challenge. Capturing photos and video from the air with a drone has fulfilled that need because it allows me to see the world in a completely unique way. I'm excited to partner with Adorama to share everything I have learned thus far in my journey and help drone photographers pursue this new and exciting field,”comments Dallas. A fan favorite from Adorama’s “Through The Lens” series, Dirk’s knowledge and creativity can be seen in recent AdoramaTV videos and Adorama Learning Center articles athttp://www.adorama.com/alc/?s=dirk+dallas.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

