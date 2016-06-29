Innovative New Olympique Lyonnais Stadium Builds Signal Transport and Communications on Riedel Infrastructure

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 29 2016 -- France's new Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium is using Riedel systems to redefine the live sports and entertainment experience. Together, the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network, RockNet digital audio network, Artist digital matrix intercom system, Acrobat wireless intercom system, and Performer digital partyline system provide a decentralized fiber-based network for flexible signal transport, routing, and processing, as well as communications, throughout the innovative building -- including the technical facilities for Olympique Lyonnais TV. The versatile and scalable Riedel infrastructure allows the stadium's audio, video, data, and communications signals to be leveraged with speed and simplicity to meet the requirements of football matches and any other live event.

"The deployment of the Riedel technical infrastructure reflects our decision to embed state-of-the-art technology in our brand-new stadium," said Jean-Yves Meilland, Director of OL Images at Olympique Lyonnais Group. "The resulting installation exceeds our needs with respect to sports events and also enables us to address all types of events with very valuable flexibility."

Home of French football club Olympique Lyonnais and a scheduled venue for UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium is equipped with 59,000 seats, 350 IPTV screens, and eight large VIP rooms, with Wi-Fi network access everywhere. Spectators can take advantage of mobile apps to replay highlights from live action, view play from a different angle, or even upgrade their seats or order food. Within this innovative facility, the Riedel gear allows all types of signals -- video, audio, data, intercom, and sync -- to be picked up anywhere in the stadium and routed and/or processed to any output(s) elsewhere in the stadium.

Eighteen strategically located MediorNet frames are connected over optical fiber to create a decentralized router, which can be expanded as needed with mobile frames integrated into flight cases. Riedel's RockNet interfaces have been allocated onto the network to expand audio resources as required. Additional frames can easily be added to the mix for larger or more complex events. Communications throughout the stadium are supported not only by the Artist and Acrobat intercom systems, but also by Riedel's new Smartpanel multifunctional user interface, equipped with intercom apps, and Riedel's RiFace universal gateways, which create a connection to the in-house radio communication system.

"Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium offers an exciting example of how new technology and a flexible infrastructure can be used to create an incredibly rich experience for live event attendees," said Franck Berger, General Manager, France and Africa at Riedel Communications. "From the seamless communications that support all areas of the facility and event production to the effortless transport of signals as needed, Riedel solutions combine to help the stadium set a new standard."

