Miller Camera Support Equipment Introduces New arrowX and Combo Live Pedestal Series to Asian Market at BroadcastAsia 2016

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, MAY 31, 2016— Miller Camera Support Equipment,a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be unveiling two new product ranges, the arrowX Series and Combo Live Pedestal Series, to the Asian market at BroadcastAsia 2016 (Booth 5L6-05).

“We have always monitored the Asian markets closely, and with the introduction of both the arrowXand Combo Live Pedestal Series, we have taken the feedback our users in Asia and across the globe to create our most broadcast-friendly products to date,” says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager, Asia and Africa, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “With new features such as the CB PLUS counterbalance system featured on the arrowX, as well as the easy adjustments for the Combo Live Pedestals, broadcasters are now able to rig and re-rig for quick and efficient shoots with ease — both in the studio and on location.”

An evolution of the company’s popular Arrow Series, this new range of fluid heads will include the arrowX3, arrowX5 and arrowX7. A new key feature of the arrowX Series is Miller’s CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB Plus switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance refinement. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, Studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX Series delivers several additional features that provide the “right feel” that has become Miller’s trademark, such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowXmodels come with 120mm sliding plate travel to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

The arrowX3 boasts a payload range of 1-19 kg (2.2-41.8 lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications.

The arrowX5 has a wide payload range from 2-21 kg (4.4-46.2 lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

Finally, the arrowX7 has a payload range from 6-25 kg (13.2-55.1 lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

Miller will also be showcasing the new Combo Live Pedestal Series at BroadcastAsia 2016, which offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple to use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system also allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal series features precise-smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7 inch) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm dual ball bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports. Finally, the series was built with a steering wheel diameter of 294mm (11.6 inch) and 400mm (15.7 inch), a dolly tracking width of 964mm (38 inch), sturdy adjustable cable guards and a portable hand pump with pressure gauge. The pedestals will be available as a system paired with several of Miller’s popular fluid heads.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.