AJA Ki Pro Ultra v1.2 Update to Add ExFAT, 16-channel Audio, CC Support, 2SI; Pak-Adapt-eSATA to Bring Third Party eSATA Media Compatibility

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today announced Ki Pro Ultra v1.2 firmware adding 16-channel embedded SDI audio, ExFAT file system, Closed Captioning (CC) and SMPTE 2SI I/O support.

Ki Pro Ultra v1.2 firmware will be available next month as a free download. Ki Pro has long-supported the Mac-based HFS+ file system, and with new ExFAT support, AJA Pak Media will also be compatible with Windows and Linux systems. New 16-channel embedded audio on SDI will expand audio choices and compatibility. Embedded Closed Captioning will allow recording and playback of CC data, and two sample interleave (SMPTE 2SI) I/O support for 4K/Ultra HD will offer greater compatibility with third-party displays, switchers and more.

Ki Pro Ultra v1.2 Firmware Features:

·ExFAT file system support enables use of Ki Pro Ultra media on PC or Linux systems without requiring third-party software.

·Expanded audio flexibility with 16-channel embedded SDI audio support.

·Closed Caption support in compliance with FCC and SMPTE standards.

·SMPTE 2SI I/O support, extending compatibility with 4K/UltraHD displays and devices.

AJA’s new Pak-Adapt-eSATA will have the same form factor as AJA’s Pak storage modules, with a standard eSATA cable connector offering a flexible media alternative for Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Quad. This new option will allow Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Quad users to utilize eSATA media and eSATA RAIDs.

“Announcing another free firmware update for Ki Pro Ultra so soon after its release is another step underscoring our commitment to deliver future-proof products that serve our customers’ needs today and into the future,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “In addition, we’ve introduced the Pak-Adapt-eSATA, which will give customers more storage options when working with our Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Quad recorders.”

Pricing and Availability

Ki Pro Ultra v1.2 firmware will be available as a free software download next month via https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra#support. Ki Pro Ultra is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $3995.00. Pak-Adapt-eSATA will also be available next month through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $99.00. For more information about these products, visit:https://www.aja.com/en/products/ki-pro-ultra.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #