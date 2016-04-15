Digigram to Showcase AES67 and RAVENNA Leadership With Demos at MNA and ALC NetworX NAB Show Booths

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 12, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that the company will have a presence in partner booths at the 2016 NAB Show to demonstrate how its unrivalled expertise in digital and IP technologies -- along with its early involvement in the development of norms and standards including EBU ACIP, AES67, and RAVENNA -- allow it to provide audio-over-IP solutions that address users' specific challenges and requirements. At the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) booth (N625), Digigram will showcase its innovative IP codecs, highlighting its IQOYA *CALL remote-broadcasting AoIP codec. At the ALC NetworX booth (N1822), the company will feature new IP-audio networking sound cards, such as the AES67-compatible LX-IP PCIe(R) card, for broadcast and AV installations.

"Working with key industry partners including MNA and ALC NetworX, we've been able to develop products that help broadcasters make a smart, seamless transition toward IP-based media transport," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "The IQOYA *CALL codec offers a unique link between the worlds of unmanaged IP networks such as the Internet and synchronous AoIP like AES67, and our LX-IP card is being used by key industry players as a bridge to enable their RAVENNA and AES67 migration. We look forward to showcasing these products on partner booths at the NAB Show."

Digigram in the MNA Booth: AES67 Interoperability Demo

In the Media Networking Alliance booth (N625), Digigram will provide a live demonstration of audio networking interoperability that features 27 commercially available networked-audio products -- from 13 different manufacturers -- employing market-leading audio networking technologies such as Dante, Livewire, and RAVENNA audio-over-IP protocols. Products from ALC NetworX, Digigram, DirectOut, Focusrite, Genelec, Lawo, Meinberg, Merging Technologies, NTP Technology, Solid State Logic, Studer, The Telos Alliance, and Yamaha will be connected to a simple network with a single Ethernet switch to show how AES67-specific extensions to different network platforms enable the common interchange of digital audio.

In addition to illustrating the accelerating trend of enabling AES67 in existing network devices, the demonstration will show that AES67 can transport high-quality audio via Ethernet and layer 3 network connectivity over any VoIP-capable network infrastructure. In this context, Digigram will be the only company to offer a broadcast audio-over-IP codec, showcasing in a single IQOYA system the bridge between the two worlds. On one side of this link is synchronous audio in an AoIP workflow inside the studio, structured by the AES67 interoperability recommendation, and on the other is a wide area network or unmanaged network, such as the Internet or mobile networks, structured by the audio contribution over IP (ACIP) recommendation per EBU Tech-3326 and Tech-3368.

Digigram in the ALC NetworX Booth: RAVENNA Implementation

In the ALC NetworX booth (N1822), Digigram will demonstrate how the ALC NetworX RAVENNA technology implementation for real-time IP-based distribution of audio and other media content powers its complete product line. Compatible with AES67-2013, the engineering standard for networked/streaming audio-over-IP interoperability, RAVENNA ensures that Digigram product lines can be integrated seamlessly within ultra-high-performance, mission-critical synchronous IP audio networks. Digigram will feature its LX-IP PCIe sound card, which serves as a valuable bridge between the PC and audio over IP.

Digigram's LX-IP PCIe sound card facilitates a smooth migration to IP while ensuring secure content delivery with the same latency as digital audio, as well as interoperability with other audio protocols. The sound card provides a very high channel density (up to 128 channels), features very low latency (down to one audio sample per IP packet), and is phase-accurate, supporting straightforward migration of the studio to IP thanks to its zero-delay MADI interface option. Optimal for high-density audio production or automation applications in radio and TV broadcast studios, the Digigram sound card makes it easy to record and play as many as 64 audio-over-IP RAVENNA/AES67 channels simultaneously in and out of a desktop computer.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About RAVENNA

RAVENNA is a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments. Utilizing standardized network protocols and technologies, RAVENNA can operate on existing network infrastructures. RAVENNA is designed to meet the strict requirements of the pro audio market, featuring low latency, full signal transparency and high reliability.

Unlike most other existing networking solutions, RAVENNA is an open technology standard without a proprietary licensing policy. RAVENNA is fully compatible with the AES67-2013 standard on High-performance Streaming Audio-over-IP Interoperability.

About the Media Networking Alliance (MNA)

The MNA is a not-for-profit corporation with membership available to all manufacturers, organizations, companies and individuals who are interested in the objectives and purposes of the alliance.

The MNA's objectives are:

* To promote the adoption and standardization of AES67 as an audio interoperability standard through marketing and education.

* To develop future AES67 specifications and other documents that augment, enhance or extend the primary AES67 specification for the purposes of enabling and promoting increased interoperability and reliability.

* To provide developer support for AES67 products, and actively support those members producing AES67-compliant products, including, but not limited to, AES67 System Development Kit and AES67 Test Tools.

* To provide a forum and environment in which members of the alliance can meet to review standards development and compliance programs, and to foster the development of new products based on the AES67 standard.

* To educate the business and end-user communities about the value, benefits and applications for AES67.

* Establish and maintain relationships with educational institutions and other technology associations and organizations that help to promote the use and development of AES67 products.

A full list of member companies and other information can be found at medianetworkingalliance.com

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

