Hitachi Kokusai to Unveil New High-Speed, Slow-Motion, Multi-Format Camera at 2016 NAB Show

Woodbury, NY, April 11, 2016 — Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. (Hitachi Kokusai) will unveil the new SK-HD1300HS high-speed, slow-motion HDTV camera at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, taking place April 18-21 in Las Vegas. Ideal for both studio and field production, the cost-effective SK-HD1300HS provides outstanding picture fidelity at up to triple speed for exceptional slow-motion quality in demanding live sports applications. Exhibiting in booth C4309 at the show, Hitachi Kokusai will also introduce an array of new accessories for its comprehensive HD camera range.

The SK-HD1300HS camera’s 2.6 million pixel, 2/3-inch, MOS sensors combine with Hitachi Kokusai's advanced digital signal processing technology to deliver superior image quality with low noise, outstanding sensitivity, accurate color reproduction and exceptional dynamic range. Paired with new Hitachi Kokusai SMPTE Optical Fiber Camera adapters and Camera Control Units, the camera outputs superb slow-motion video compatible with popular slow-motion servers from third-party partners. Maximizing flexibility while minimizing external equipment requirements, the new CCU can simultaneously output both normal-speed and slow-motion images simultaneously.

“Slow-motion video is an integral part of today’s sports productions around the world,” said Sean Moran, COO and Vice President of Sales, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America. “Maximizing the picture quality of those sequences depends on pristine acquisition, but the expensive costs of previous high-end, slow-motion cameras had limited their adoption. With the SK-HD1300HS, we’re making high-caliber, slow-motion image capture affordable for a broader range of production companies, outside broadcast trucks and sporting events.”

Continuing Hitachi Kokusai’s hallmarks of outstanding performance and rich functionality, the SK-HD1300HS includes powerful image adjustment tools and user-friendly features including advanced color correction, adaptive skin tone detail processing, black stretch, Ultra-Gamma response, focus assist, scene and lens file memories, Real-time Lens Aberration Correction (RLAC) and much more. Like other Hitachi Kokusai’s cameras, the SK-HD1300HS camera system can be controlled over a TCP/IP network using Hitachi Kokusai’s remote control and setup control units, and is compatible with Ross Video’s OpenGear® & DashBoard® network control and monitoring platform.

Hitachi Kokusai’s additional accessory introductions for existing HDTV camera models are led by the CU-HD1300FT multi-format (1080p/1080i/720p) Fiber/Triax camera control unit. The dual-purpose CU-HD-1300FT offers both optical fiber connectivity and Hitachi Kokusai’s advanced triax system, which features ultra-low-latency H.264 codec technology and multi-level digital modulation for long-distance triax transmission of high bit-rate signals.

Also new is the VF-L20HD high-resolution, two-inch color LCD viewfinder. The VF-L20HD’s built-in heater reduces display lag in lower-temperature environments. A new black-body variant of the SA-1000 Studio Adapter, which enables the use of large box or bayonet-type lenses with SK-series cameras, will also be unveiled.

Hitachi Divisional Presence

Two other Hitachi divisions, Hitachi Data Systems and Hitachi Digital Media, will additionally be present on the Hitachi Kokusai booth at NAB.

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) will participate along with Hitachi Kokusai to demonstrate synergies in Media Workflows from content capture to content delivery. HDS will feature its Unified Compute Platform (UCP) optimized for Cloud based media processing, Content Catalogs and Collaboration. "Infrastructure platform such as the UCP is a key component of our joint vision for a fully IP-based Media value chain," said Dr. Jay Yogeshwar, Director WW Media, Broadcast and Entertainment.

Hitachi Digital Media will announce its first solid-state light source LP-WU9750B 8,000 lumen 1-chip DLP laser projector. The new laser diode light source offers approximately 20,000 hours of operation time and is maintenance-free, with no lamp or filter to replace. It can provide 24/7 use for digital signage applications and is a perfect choice for large auditoriums, conference rooms, museums, and concert or stage productions.

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric America

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., markets video cameras, digital transmission, processing and recording devices for the broadcast television, cable, video production, and industrial vision markets. For more information, please call (516) 921-7200 or visit the company’s web site at http://www.hitachikokusai.us

Full versions of all press releases and product images are posted on the web site in the pressroom section: www.hitachikokusai.us

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (TSE: 6756), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a company that manufactures broadcasting systems, security and surveillance systems, wireless communications and information systems, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) consolidated net sales totaled183,632 million Yen($1,528 million). Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. sets the goal of becoming the top global company in the two areas of "Video and Wireless Network Solutions" and "Eco- and Thin Film Processing Solutions." For more information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-kokusai.co.jp/global/index.html.

