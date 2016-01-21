Nebraska Educational Television Makes the Educated Choice with MediaPulse

(Mission Hills, CA) - Nebraska Educational Television (NET) has chosen Xytech's MediaPulse platform to manage their multi-faceted operations, including production facilities, crews, back office infrastructure and library services. Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, worked closely with NET to implement the changeover from a legacy system. NET is a pioneer in public broadcasting in the region, and now serves as a nine station, high volume public broadcaster with stations covering all of Nebraska and parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming.

In need of a replacement system to manage their state-of-the-art audio, video and multimedia production facilities, the broadcaster looked at all the options available to them before choosing Xytech. With the implementation of MediaPulse, Xytech's integrated resource, order and asset management platform featuring a full suite of scheduling, operational and financial management tools, NET has the software solution it needs to keep all of the various and demanding aspects of the network running seamlessly. Xytech developed a custom interface for NET, linking MediaPulse jobs to their "Cost Point" project numbers, allowing them to share project identification numbers between the two systems seamlessly.

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, noted, "We are honored to be part of the important public broadcasting network that NET has established and continues to expand. As our clients at NET are growing their operations, teams and broadcasts, MediaPulse gives them all the tools they need to support their enterprise. We greatly enjoy our collaboration with their team, and we look forward to a long relationship with them."