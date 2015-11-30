mxfSPEEDRAIL helping CBS to deliver “life strategies”

For over a year now mxfSPEEDRAIL is being used at the Paramount lot bringing to the digital world those good old memories, kept on good old tapes and recording some of the live shows daily produced at this lot, mostly focused on the Dr. Phil show yet usable on a whole diversity of shows and requirements.

Digitizing content for your own archive or online storage is a challenging task even when you have things organized and know what your workflow needs are.

Digitizing content for different “customers” with different output resolutions and output formats requirements, with different feature request, from a variety of different sources those also with a wide range of resolutions, frame rates and formats might become a daunting challenge if you don’t have the proper tools.

Using mxfSPEEDRAIL makes it all much easier. With a web based interface, VTR control, Batch Capture functionality, multiple resolution and multiple destination capabilities, scheduling, a vast number of available encoding formats and wrappers, it’s the perfect tool for any digitizing workflow.

“…mxfSPEEDRAIL has been a great help when it comes to digitizing content. The flexibility of the product, the ability to control it from any workstation using its web interface with video preview makes it a perfect tool to digitize content and keep productivity high by avoiding the need to move between workstations…” Said Tom Baird – Director of Engineering @ Dr. Phil / The Doctors.

MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL is a solution that allows customers to improve their existing workflows and unlike most of its competitor’s solutions, it integrates into existing workflows and improves them, instead of asking for changes that usually require the difficult human mindset adjustments to accommodate the new product.

