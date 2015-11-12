Monroe Electronics' Ed Czarnecki to Speak on Emergency and Public Safety Communications During Smart Spectrum Summit

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 11, 2015 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that Ed Czarnecki, the company's senior director for strategy and global government affairs, will be a speaker at the Smart Spectrum Summit: Broadcast/Broadband Networks for Public Safety and Other One-to-Many Applications, Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C. Targeted to current and future stakeholders in wireless spectrum, the one-day education, thought leadership, and networking event will focus on broadcast/broadband convergence for public safety and disaster communications.

"ATSC 3.0-enabled services have the potential to revolutionize public alert and warning capabilities, not only by enabling delivery of a wide range of digital content, but also by reaching at-risk citizens with rich-media content even if cellular and other networks fail," said Czarnecki. "A converged broadcast/broadband architecture offers many valuable possibilities for emergency communications. The Smart Spectrum Summit will provide an excellent forum in which to discuss the future impact of this technology on the communications networks that serve public safety."

During the summit, Czarnecki and other industry experts will address topics including the enormous benefits offered by the one-to-many video and data distribution architecture of the next-generation broadcast platform, ATSC 3.0, particularly with respect to delivery of public alerts and warnings with rich-media content to any device at any time.

Further information and registration details for the Smart Spectrum Summit are available at www.smartspectrumsummit.com. Information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net", and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

