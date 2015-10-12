VITEC Named to List of 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video in 2015

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oct. 12, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, has been named to the Streaming Media 100 Streaming Media magazine's fifth annual list of companies that matter most in online video. VITEC has made the list three years in a row.

The Streaming Media 100 represents the most interesting, important, and influential companies in the online video industry as determined by Streaming Media writers, staff, and regular contributors. Judges focused on companies that create products, technologies, and services that enable either end users or other vendors in the industry to improve a piece of the online video value chain, whether for image capture, encoding, distribution, or consumer use.

"We strive to bring innovative, industry-first digital video products to the streaming community in all industries, from broadcast to government to education to medical. This year we introduced the MGW Ace and MGW D265 appliances, which together make up the world's first entirely portable HEVC encoding/decoding solution," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC. "It's so gratifying that Streaming Media has once again recognized our pioneering technology, and we're honored to be a member of this elite list."

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

