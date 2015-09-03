ELEMENTS Announces Next Generation of its GATEWAY at IBC 2015

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, will be debuting the new edition of its ELEMENTS GATEWAY at IBC 2015 [Stand # 3.A27]. The Linux-based gateway server enables post-production and broadcast facilities to virtually connect all non-linear and VFX applications to the storage file system, and share filesnatively across the entire facility and across all platforms on any storage infrastructure – even when utilizing an XSan or StorNext® file system.

The breakthrough development and field proven file server technology of ELEMENTS GATEWAY presents the media & entertainment industry, including the post-production community, video integrators, solution providers, and storage vendors/manufacturers, with the opportunity to connect previously incompatible systems, such as Avid Media Composer workstations to a StorNext® file system, while providing native Avid Project Sharing and Avid Bin-locking support. The same applies for Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro and others, while ELEMENTS GATEWAY servers can easily be deployed as a high-availability cluster service with an integrated load balancing option.

ELEMENTS GATEWAY also grants access to ELEMENTS’ full range of workflow enhancement tools, including a full-text search engine, a file manager and task management tool for customized workflow automation. In addition, ELEMENTS GATEWAY provides the option to integrate the innovative web-based Media Library, a comprehensive media asset management and editing tool that manages every important step of a digital post-production workflow and offers unique features that significantly simplify and streamline everyday tasks and approval processes.

ELEMENTS GATEWAY is available immediately through ELEMENTS and its reseller channel.

For further (pre-IBC) inquiries, please contact ELEMENTS' Sales Manager, EMEA, Mr. Christian Lube at +49 211 749 53 50.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS provides high-performance media storage solutions for the post production and broadcast industry, developed for video professionals by media and broadcast experts. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the media and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed for the media and broadcast industry. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and many other non-linear editing and VFX applications. This contributes significantly to simplify and enhance collaboration while easily incorporating time-saving workflow processes at the customer’s facility. ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that are easily maintained and managed and extremely versatile and adaptable.

