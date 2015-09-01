Trilogy Supports World First Live IP Studio Demo at IBC 2015

Trilogy Communications, a global provider of high quality intercom systems for TV studios, mobile production, playout and post is supporting the European Broadcast Union (EBU) and Belgian public broadcasting company VRT with Trilogy technology and software at IBC 2015.

The “Sandbox LiveIP Project”, billed as the world’s first IP TV studio, is a multi-vendor system integration initiative designed to showcase an IP-based live broadcast production studio using state-of-the-art IT-centric hardware and software. The studio will operate as a proof-of-concept demonstration on the EBU stand (10.F20) during IBC 2015. The EBU and VRT have been jointly named as finalists in the “special recognition” category of the IABM Design & Innovation Awards for the LiveIP Project.

Included in the VRT’s live production setup will be Trilogy’s Gemini distributed matrix intercom system, IP panels, and it’s Virtual Panel application for the Android platform (demonstrated at IBC 2014), all running across a Nevion IP network with studio management integration via Ember+.

The Gemini system is based on a distributed matrix IP-based architecture, which removes the risks associated with a single point of failure. Adding further centralised control capabilities via Ember+ ensures tighter overall control of the intercom system as a consolidated part of the entire broadcast infrastructure.

Trilogy’s Gemini II distributed matrix intercom system is making it IBC debut and has more than double the channel capacity of its predecessors. It is designed specifically to integrate legacy analogue and IP communications. Gemini II and associated control panels will link VRT’s demonstration IP-based Studio, Datacenter, and Control Room at IBC.

The multi-phase LiveIP Project is part of Sandbox+, an international joint platform for collaborative innovation established by VRT, EBU and iMinds. Participating technology partners include Axon, Dwesam, EVS, Genelec, Grass Valley, Lawo, LSB, Nevion, Tektronix and Trilogy who provide components of the IP-based live production chain.

Trilogy Sales Director Ewan Johnston said, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work in partnership with the EBU, VRT, and the other technology partners to provide such a high profile demonstration of the benefits of an IP solution. We have been developing and marketing products designed for an IP environment for quite a long time, so it’s fantastic to have what we’ve achieved exposed to the world among such well-known innovators. ”

Other new Trilogy products and services, including the launch of the pioneering VoiceFlow™ platform, can be seen at IBC 2015 in Amsterdam from 11-15 September in Hall 10. Stand A29.