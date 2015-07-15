Pixel Power looks to the future of playout and branding at IBC2015

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is revealing a new software-defined playout solution at IBC2015. Aimed firmly at the future, it is designed to sit as an automated hub in a software-defined network, providing branding and playout with the uncompromised excellence of Pixel Power graphics and interconnectivity.

StreamMaster is a new, software implementation of Pixel Power’s powerful integrated playout solution. It is ready to run on standard hardware or as a virtual machine in a data centre – a channel without a box - but it can also be supplied as a standalone device with SDI I/O to support hybrid and transitional applications.

The aim of StreamMaster is to put the sophisticated audience-retaining options like multi-layer 3D graphics, squeezebacks and other secondary events – into systems available to all. Online and on-demand broadcasters, regional services, pop-up channels and more now have the professional, seamless, innovative playout quality at an accessible price point.

StreamMaster is also automation agnostic so it can be added to an existing playout infrastructure with no change in workflow or operational practice.

“With the continuing expansion of broadcast channels and the revolution in online broadcasting, there is a real need for sophisticated playout technology that can deliver professional quality,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Delivering outstanding branding and the sort of playout that the big channels need is really important to the success of new offerings.

“We have worked hard to develop our new, modular, software platform, which allows us to deliver products like StreamMaster,” he added. “We can also offer flexible licencing as capex or as opex. The content delivery world is changing: Pixel Power is ahead of those changes.”

Also on display at IBC will be the full range of Pixel Power graphics, branding and automation tools, including a first look at Promote, a new software solution that automates branding in a transmission environment by using existing data from back- office, scheduling and automation sytems. Pixel Power can be found at IBC2015 (Amsterdam, 11 – 15 September) on stand number 7.A31.