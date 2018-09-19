Renowned Futurist To Speak At Cable-Tec Expo 2018

ATLANTA—Dr. Bernardo Huberman will be a special guest speaker during the Opening General Session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. As a fellow and vice president of the Core Innovation Team for CableLabs, Dr. Huberman will talk about how artificial intelligence, data analytics, driverless vehicles and drones and network virtualization. He will also address how Silicon Valley’s energy management research aligns with the cable industry’s Energy 2020 program.

Dr. Bernardo Huberman

At CableLabs, Dr. Huberman leads development in artificial intelligence, PHY and MAC layer communications network technologies, and Software Defined Networking and Network Functions Virtualization. He previously served as the senior vice president and Senior Fellow at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and director of the Mechanisms and Design Lab at HP Labs.

“Cable and Silicon Valley play pivotal, complementary roles in transforming consumers’ lives through technology,” said Kevin Hart, executive vice president and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications. “Dr. Bernardo Huberman’s 360-degree view of innovation will sharpen our audience’s focus on the breakthrough opportunities ahead and how our industry can capitalize on them.”

