Machine Learning Drives New EVS Camera Positioning, Framing System at IBC 2019

LIEGE, Belgium—EVS will launch a new automated multi-camera positioning and framing system at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The new autonomous camera system analyzes the images of robotic camera feeds in real time and guides cameras toward live action with the appropriate zoom. The product, which integrates with the company’s X-One unified production system, relies on machine learning enabled by EVS’s AI-driven VIA Mind to mimic the moves of human camera operators, the company said.

The company will also highlight new storytelling functionality for its X-One unified production system that allow a single operator to produce highlights and dynamic live productions.

EVS will feature its new centralized ingest solution that relies on its XS-NEO software-defined server and IPD-VIA ingest app. The solution offers fast, simple ingest with dynamic, concurrent support for multiple formats, codecs and frame rates. Hosted on the EVS PMR processing module and leveraging the benefits of IP connectivity, the ingest solution supports SDI-based productions and uses the company’s loop recording technology. The ingest solution uses an HTML 5 web interface to control and schedule live feeds ingested into the XS-NEO server.

The company will also introduce the latest version of its Dyvi software-defined switcher and unveil the latest XT-VIA and XS-VIA servers.

