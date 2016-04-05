Dielectric Unveiling Repack Resources at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Dielectric will unveil an enhanced product portfolio, updated antenna system planning software, and a Repack Planning Guide, all designed to take the stress out of the U.S. Repack process. The company will also present its biggest investment going forward—its recent additions to its broadcast engineering and R&D staff.

Jim Butts

With these personnel changes, Dielectric hopes to minimize operational disruption for its customers in anticipation of the multi-year TV spectrum repack, and to help them prepare for a post-repack future as over-the-air broadcasting moves into its next phase.

Dielectric welcomes back Jim Butts, formerly a senior mechanical engineer that now manages the new dedicated R&D team, reporting to John Schadler, President of Engineering. Also, Jack Chandler and Jim Chadwick have joined the Dielectric engineering staff as Veteran Designer and Proposal Engineer, respectively.

With over 30 years experience in broadcast antenna technology, Jack specializes in 3D CAD software for detailed system modeling. Jim’s decade-plus broadcast engineering experience positions him as a valuable asset for TV stations as they plan and budget for spectrum repack activities. To further prepare for the demands of the repack process, Dielectric plans to fill additional positions moving forward across engineering, sales, sourcing and manufacturing.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Dielectric will be in booth C2213. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.