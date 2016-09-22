C-SPAN President Robert Kennedy To Keynote Government Video Expo

WASHINGTON–The evolution of C-SPAN, the nation's only public affairs cable television network, will be discussed at this year's Government Video Expo and National Drone Show, as Robert Kennedy, the network's president and co-CEO, will address attendees with a keynote titled “The C-SPAN Perspective: Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Era.”

Robert Kennedy

“At C-SPAN, our passion is to use technology to convey the business of government and public affairs in general. I look forward to sharing our experience with a like-minded audience at Government Video Expo–as well as gaining new insights while attending the conference,” says Kennedy.

Kennedy, who first spoke at Government Video Expo in 2000, returns this year to provide an update on how C-SPAN has responded to challenges posed by the digital environment and how the network's use of technology has evolved and expanded over the years.

His tenure at C-SPAN reaches back to 1987, where he served as the top financial officer. Over the years, Kennedy has risen to president and co-COO and then to his current position in 2012. In his earliest days at the network, Jack Frazee, the CEO of Centel Cable and at the time the board chairman for C-SPAN, tasked Rob with writing the first business plan for the start-up cable network.

Staying active in the cable industry, Kennedy also serves as the finance committee chair and board member for the Emma Bowen Foundation as well as a board member of the Education Foundation within the advocacy group Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing.

In 2004, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association (NCTA) selected Rob and Susan Swain–who's also president and co-CEO of C-SPAN–as winners of the Vanguard Award for Programmers, the industry's highest honor.

Government Video Expo will take place Dec. 6–8, 2016 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Designed for video, broadcast and AV professionals, Government Video Expo features a full exhibit floor, numerous training options, free seminars, keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a new educational series of panel discussions.