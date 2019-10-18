Understanding the tools and strategies to deliver cloud-powered OTT services
With your OTT video workflow in the cloud, content will be your top priority – and you need neither cloud nor broadcast engineering expertise to make it happen. This eBook explains how you can add cloud-based OTT video workflows to your repertoire.
Topics include:
- The challenges of building end-to-end OTT video workflows (explosive OTT growth, abundant viewer choices + changing viewing habits, increased complexity, and more)
- The key solutions that take the guesswork out of processing, managing, and delivering video to viewers
- The four pillars of an economical and profitable OTT video plan – flexibility, agility, intelligence, and global scale – and why they are non-negotiable
- The best-tested ways to support OTT video workflows + real-world customer use cases
