TV Tech's Guide to KVM Now Available
By TVT Staff published
TV Tech shines a spotlight on this “invisible workhorse” of the media production chain
As computer processing of video signals becomes ever more powerful, we’re seeing KVM systems meet the demands of higher bandwidths and resolutions.
In our latest guide to KVM, TV Tech shines a spotlight on this “invisible workhorse” of the media production chain. There’s a lot of moving parts in the media production chain and KVM’s role in managing those elements—particularly in the IP realm—remains crucial to delivering the final product.
