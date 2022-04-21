TV Tech Spring Product Guide Now Available
By Tom Butts published
Ebook covers a wide range of new professional broadcast and A/V products launched since the new year
It's spring and time for new gear!
TV Tech has gathered many of the newest product offerings announced since the beginning of the year—everything from the newest cameras and support gear to new audio processors, graphics and KVM and software-based services that operate in the cloud—in fact that category seems to be the fastest growing sector in our industry.
The majority of the products and services in these pages reflect many of the changes that have overtaken our industry in response to the pandemic of the past several years, i.e., the move to remote production. We are now seeing many of the developments that have radically altered the production landscape over the past two years and media tech companies will continue to develop new products and services that reflect these changes.
We hope you find our spring product directory informative and thorough and continue to refer to it throughout 2022!
Access the directory here.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
