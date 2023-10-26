TV Tech Guide to Intercoms Now Available

Since broadcasters moved to the cloud and IP, intercoms have followed suit, and with these transitions, communications technology has become more reliable, flexible and user friendly. Advances in wireless technologies from Wi-Fi to 5G have helped improve coverage range, bringing wireless comms capabilities into areas where they were previously unavailable. Digital technology has also brought enhanced security and audio quality as well a large increase in channel capacity.

Communication is critical when it comes to live production and reliability tops the list of requirements. Getting your message from here to there in the shortest amount of time with clarity and security are vital and in our latest Guide to Intercoms, we look at how vendors are continuously coming up with more innovative ways to accomplish this.

