TV Tech Guide to Archiving Now Available for Free Download

By TVT Staff
published

'Protecting Your Legacy' focuses on latest trends in preserving content

(Image credit: Future)

Archiving is one of those processes that you don't think about often enough but it should be top of mind. Along with being monetized, archived content can also help broadcasters add context to current events and perspective about our cultural heritage. 

In this month’s Guide to Archiving, we take a look at not only why archiving is so important, we also examine how advances in cloud and storage technologies are allowing us to increase reliability and accessibility to preserve and maintain our legacy content.

Download the free guide here

