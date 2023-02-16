TV Tech Guide to Archiving Now Available for Free Download
'Protecting Your Legacy' focuses on latest trends in preserving content
Archiving is one of those processes that you don't think about often enough but it should be top of mind. Along with being monetized, archived content can also help broadcasters add context to current events and perspective about our cultural heritage.
In this month’s Guide to Archiving, we take a look at not only why archiving is so important, we also examine how advances in cloud and storage technologies are allowing us to increase reliability and accessibility to preserve and maintain our legacy content.
Download the free guide here.
