A deep dive into the challenges and benefits of social media in broadcast.

Social media has become a critical element for broadcasters to deliver stories quickly and engage viewers and is the key topic of discussion in the webinar “Social Media Platforms—Profit or Problems.” This new webinar features the following speakers:

Bob Papper, Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Journalism at Hofstra University and Professor Emeritus at Ball State University

Ray Thompson, director of market solutions, Broadcast & Media, Avid

Craig Wilson, product evangelist, Broadcast & Media, Avid

This webinar explores the everyday challenges that face news producers globally to capture audiences across multiple platforms, with the solution experts looking at the essential need for a connected workflow to accelerate news production and distribution.

You can now watch the webinar on-demand.