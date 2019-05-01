The UHF TV band available for wireless mics use in the US will be 34% smaller next year. The National Broadband Plan introduced in 2010 called for the auction of the 600 MHz TV band. The last date for TV stations to operate in that band is July 13, 2020. The changeover has already taken place in many markets, and in others, the transition is now in progress. Wireless mic systems that work today, may not work tomorrow and the day after may be different still. The days of set-and-forget are over, at least with traditional wireless systems.

