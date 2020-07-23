‘Guide to Intercoms’ Ebook Now Available
By TVT Staff
The importance of staying connected
WASHINGTON—Broadcasters have been moving toward IP and the cloud for more than a decade now, but the demands of the current environment where remote production is becoming the norm are accelerating this technology transition.
Intercoms are taking advantage of these advances, moving beyond point-to-point to a common multicast IP workflow.
In this month’s ebook, TV Technology examines where this technology is taking professional communications as well as other factors that are impacting the current remote production landscape.
“Guide to Intercoms” is available online.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.