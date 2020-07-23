‘Guide to Intercoms’ Ebook Now Available

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters have been moving toward IP and the cloud for more than a decade now, but the demands of the current environment where remote production is becoming the norm are accelerating this technology transition.

Intercoms are taking advantage of these advances, moving beyond point-to-point to a common multicast IP workflow.

In this month’s ebook, TV Technology examines where this technology is taking professional communications as well as other factors that are impacting the current remote production landscape.