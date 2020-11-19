Getting Started with Cloud Services for Automation and Playout

This two-part TV Tech talk webinar provides an introduction to cloud technology for broadcasters, and provides a look at how automation and playout services can be migrated into the cloud. Industry experts Shawn Maynard, Senior VP and GM of Florical and Chris Lennon, Executive Director of the Open Services Alliance share their many years of expertise in harnessing advanced technologies to create high-performance workflow solutions for broadcast applications.

The first segment of the webinar provides an introduction to cloud technology and terminology. The tradeoffs between private and public clouds are discussed, along with the types of services that are available in the cloud. The second segment of the webinar takes a closer look at cloud-based automation and master control. A hybrid cloud workflow diagram is presented and explained to show how media assets can be strategically controlled and used for creating live linear and OTT-based workflows.

The webinar is hosted by Wes Simpson, Founder of LearnIPvideo.com and Contributing Editor for TV Technology magazine.