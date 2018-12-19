Comparison of the media archiving options and costs for M&E

Media & Entertainment companies around the world face the same problem: how best to archive an ever-increasing number of video assets in a way that’s affordable, accessible and secure. This new white paper examines the benefits and limitations of three popular archiving strategies and how they are being deployed to meet the archiving and disaster recovery needs of media companies.

The white paper explores:

Key considerations in choosing an archive strategy

Costs associated with using a public cloud service and on-premise LTO tape to archive media

How a hybrid of cloud and on-premise LTO-based archiving offers M&E enterprises greater flexibility

How to leverage massive GPU and CPU availability while archiving on-premise to make assets easily accessible

How station groups with as few as six TV stations can work together to make archiving affordable

Click here to download now.