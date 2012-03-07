Zee News chooses Harris to upgrade its news production

India’s Zee News will upgrade its news production and playout facility in New Delhi using a complete integrated Harris broadcast solution. Key new components include multiple NEXIO AMP servers and NEXIO Farad high-performance online storage systems to improve bandwidth and storage capabilities across Zee News’ production workflow.

NEXIO Farad storage will provide real-time access to material, allowing journalists to quickly and easily create and edit content as material is ingested. Zee News already uses a comprehensive range of Harris workflow solutions, including ADC playout automation integrated with a Harris NewsForce solution for news editing and production to enhance speed to air.