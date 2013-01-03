Yemen TODAY adds UTAH-100 HD router to SNG truck

Yemen TODAY has purchased a Utah Scientific UTAH-100 HD compact router for its satellite newsgathering (SNG) truck.

The UTAH-100 router is available in a variety of switchers and distribution amplifier packages in compact 1RU and 2RU fixed-frame configurations.

Using a unique one-piece frame design that is 2in deep, the UTAH-100 Series units can be mounted easily in consoles and mobile racks where space is limited. UTAH-100 switchers are supplied with a built-in Ethernet control module, allowing the switcher to be operated via a browser interface.