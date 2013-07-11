www.PJTV.com goes on-air with Telemetrics camera control systems

In today’s broadcast space, programming can be aired on conventional networks, through cable channels, over the Internet or stored in the cloud for viewing on mobile devices. But back in 2008, Los Angeles-based PJTV, a division of PJ Media (PJM), was considered a pioneer for its business model of online news programming. From its 400sq ft studio in El Segundo, PJTV was able to create big-studio-style productions for the Web using Telemetrics camera control systems.

The Telemetrics equipment is used in conjunction with the Orad Virtual Studio system in a green-screen studio setting. In this limited space, the virtual set combined with the camera control systems has enabled creation of numerous types of productions that would previously only be possible in a full-sized studio with a full crew.

The studio is equipped with Panasonic HVX 500 cameras and Canon lenses, two of which are mounted on remotely controlled Telemetrics Televator elevating pedestals with pan/tilt functionality. A third camera is mounted on the Telemetrics H-frame elevating wall mount system, providing vertical and horizontal positioning to pan-and-tilt camera movement. The wall mount system also includes X-Z position encoders for use with a virtual set. A camera mounted on the H-frame can do wide sweeping shots. Positional information is combined via the Telemetrics pan/tilt units and sent to the Orad Virtual Studio computer, making it appear as if the production was shot in a larger studio.

From the control room, a single operator is able to control all three cameras from a touch-screen panel using the Telemetrics CP-D-3A remote control panel and CP-STS-S studio control software. The system enables the operator to call up preset shots and moves with preview, and when recalling a shot, all axes begin and end simultaneously, which creates on-air-quality moves. The camera controls are facilitated using a Telemetrics-designed control screen that emulates Panasonic’s camera operating panel and this too adds to the cost efficiency.