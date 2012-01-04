VSN to showcase new Spider platform changes at CABSAT

VSN has announced it will attend CABSAT, Feb. 28 – March 1, in Dubai. Promoting its new generation of broadcast software solutions, the company will showcase new versions of its products in the areas of News Production, Content Management and Distribution and Advanced Graphics.

Included in the Spider platform, VSN’s new Workflow Manager allows full customization of a TV channel’s different workflows, thus generating a fully automated production operative. The seamless integration with VSNIPTRANSFER to work in a distributed environment (WAN), and the combination of Web architecture with Windows and Mac OS platforms, results in a powerful distributed, multiplatform ecosystem for the news production and the content management and distribution.

VSNNEWS now features a set of new functionalities including the system’s integration with different social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. Also, the SOA interfaces with MAM solutions. The proposed architecture is completely scalable as it grows, because most of services are now centralized and operated by “workers,” no matter the size of the system and the number of lo-res and hi-res clients involved.

The VSNWIRES new module allows for the reception, transcoding and storage in VSN’s MAM system, of the stories from external news agencies, content providers and ENGs. All metadata included by the news agencies are filtered and formatted. Thus, journalists receive the news in real time and can drag and drop what they wish to the playlist’s text or video. The video is transcoded to the main format compatible with the selected editors.

Also, VSN will show a complete integration of its VSNIPTRANSFER content contribution tool with Avid’s editing environment. Avid’s NLEs are also compatible and iNews can be integrated with VSN’s MAM system. The same VSNIPTRANSFER client can now be installed on Mac OS too. Additionally, the new 5.0 VSNCG+ version will also be available for demonstration at the VSN’s booth. The new, enhanced platform for advanced graphics ensures compatibility with new hardware/multicore processors, and native support for 32/64 bit. The integration of the most advanced OpenGL 3.0 offers a significant speed boost, while maintaining low CPU load, ideal for HD needs. The new, powerful GUI features search filters, multilevel undo and floating windows.

All VSN information and releases will be available at booth S1-G21.