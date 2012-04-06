Volicon enhances Observer loudness monitoring module

Volicon has announced that it has extended the capabilities of its Observer® loudness monitoring module with enhanced graphing, reporting, and real-time alert features that further simplify critical compliance tasks.

Equipped with these tools, as well as A/V logging and an array of measurement functions, the Observer logging and monitoring platform provides a uniquely powerful and convenient tool for ensuring and demonstrating compliance

Volicon's Observer loudness monitoring module, available on all Observer product lines, allows users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and to monitor their broadcasts' compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32 standards. Compared with competing loudness measurement solutions, the enhanced Observer module increases visibility of audio, video, and measurement data; enables more accurate selection of aired content; and supports faster, more practical access to any given piece of content.

Intuitive overlay controls within the Observer system's Web-based interface allow users to maintain continuous measurements that identify program loudness and loudness range. The Volicon system measures momentary (M), short-term (S), and integrated (I) measurements, with adjustable short-form (

In addition to providing graphing, reporting, and alarming capabilities that are invaluable in maintaining compliance, the Observer system enables users to view and export A/V affidavits with audio, video, and frame-accurate loudness measurements burned in, which facilitates fast resolution of loudness complaints.

Further information about Observer digital video monitoring and logging products is available at www.volicon.com.



