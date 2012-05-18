Vislink to introduce Advent Mantis 'MSAT' for broadcast

At Broadcast Asia June 19-22 in Singapore, Vislink will unveil a broadcast-specific version of the Advent Mantis "MSAT" man-portable data terminal.

The terminal is designed to meet Ka- and Ku-band specifications and can be powered from either mains or 12VDC-36VDC supply. As well as having interchangeable modem options, this system can also be configured to have a built-in Advent DVE encoder.

The satellite antenna system is specifically designed for speed, ease of use and portability. The system's fully integrated design requires less than five minutes from arrival to satellite acquisition, making it well-suited for rapid deployment field applications. Weighing 27.5lbs, the Advent MSAT is specifically designed to be carried by one person.