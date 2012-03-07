Utah Scientific to show new UCP-LC control panels for UTAH-400 switchers at NAB 2012

At NAB 2012, Utah Scientific will feature a new family of menu-based router control panels. The new panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons, offering a new level of user-friendly operation for today's increasingly complex routing systems.

The UCP-LC series panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1-RU package and an innovative 3-RU panel with touch-screen LCD displays. All of the new panels are based on a completely new user-definable menu system that provides a completely open platform for defining all panel functions — from basic operation to the most sophisticated router management functions — on a panel-by-panel basis.

Utah Scientific also will be showcasing embedded-audio signal processing for the UTAH-400 series digital routing switchers. The capability comes courtesy of a new line of I/O boards that rely on advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology to perform signal processing. In the past five years, embedded audio has become the norm in media operations of any significant size.

Embedded audio supports a more streamlined system overall, but its inflexibility can make it difficult to shuffle audio channels as needed in larger integrated facilities where quick changes to live feeds are common. Now Utah Scientific has built advanced signal processing into the router's I/O board, meaning it can deserialize and decode a signal into its component data streams without compromising the router's overall operational reliability. As a result, audio channels are shuffled automatically without an outboard device or manual intervention.

The enhanced UTAH-400 routing systems also incorporate a virtual control panel to provide an easy-to-read display of the video signals and their associated audio positions. The GUI design enables control of digital signal processing functions and other signal configuration information.

